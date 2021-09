Sometimes passengers can forget their phones and other items in your car.For the phone it is easier to call a number there in in the call logs.Also,items with verifiable identity like id cards ,ATM cards etc that contain names can somehow be traced or given to the nearest bank.What about items like a wallet or purse with money and no means of identification, what do you do in this instance ?

