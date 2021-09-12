TB Joshua’s Wife Evict Disciples From SCOAN – (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcIIm-zs8yA

Late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, aka T.B Joshua, disciples have been evicted from the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN.

According to a source very close to the family the late T.B Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, evicted the local disciples of the deceased prophet from the church premises.

Speaking with DAILY POST, the source said the eviction was part of Evelyn Joshua’s move to assume leadership of SCOAN.

Those who disrespected her in the past were asked to vacate their church.

“These disciples asked to leave were those who disrespected Evelyn while her husband was alive.

“They sidelined her, It’s a powerful tussle,” the source said.

DAILY POST also got some videos of the disciples vacating the church building.

TB Joshua, who was endeared to a lot of people by his healing ministry, died on June 5, 2021, after a church service.

A few weeks after his death, the popular prophet was buried within the church premises in Lagos State.

