Teacher Recounts His Seduction Experience In A Female Secondary School

A young man identified simply as Igbo Perfect has narrated his experience as a teacher in a secondary school while admonishing men to enforce their discipline spirits before taking up teaching jobs.

According to Igbo, he used to teach economics in the unnamed school and given the fact that he is young, female secondary school students attempt getting close.

While advising male teachers to desist from sexually harassing or indulging female students, he narrated how a student tried seducing him but he rebuked her.

In his words,

“IF YOU DON’T HAVE SELF CONTROL, PLEASE DON’T TEACH IN A SCHOOL. “I used to teach Economics in this secondary school, and I can tell you for free that once you’re a young teacher that’s free with them, you’ll attract them, no two ways about it.

“It is up to you as the adult to use this closeness to groom them, tell them whatever it is they feel, is normal for their age, but shouldn’t be explored wrongly, especially not with you. “Listen, some of these girls have bigger boobs than your babe, they’re finer than her gan, and these children are seeing movies, they’re perfecting the art of seduction”.

My man, run. “There’s this particular one that brings Bobby to my shoulders stylishly in front of her classmates, see I rebuke her loudly, it worked for me, it might not work for you but Omo devise your own means.

“Stop kissing children that you’re teaching, stop fingering them, stop sexually harassing them. They’re supposed to be in your care, don’t take advantage of them. Don’t date them. “Female teachers too abeg, it’s quite rare to see but it happens, please leave these young boys, don’t use them to pastime because nobody is looking your way.

#SaysNoToRape!!!! I hope this speaks to any teacher on this thread, if you’re already doing it, please I beg you in the name of whatever you hold dear, stop it. You’re destroying people.”



