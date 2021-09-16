‘Thank God I Did Not Marry What I Can’t Handle’ – Mercy Aigbe’s Ex Husband Shades Her

Lanre Gentry, ex-husband to actress and entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe on Tuesday threw a seemingly subtle shade at the actress when he urged men to marry a cool-headed woman.

His shade is coming days after he announced his second marriage to a beautiful young woman.

Lanre, who affirmed that he has been feeling grateful all week following his wedding, has repeatedly shared photos of his new spouse on his Instagram page.

In a new post that he shared on Tuesday, the businessman reiterated that that his new bride is relatively young and cool-headed.

“Marry what you can carry as a man o, thank God I did not marry what I cannot handle and I never believed am still as young as this,” he stated.

Recall that Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry ended their marriage in April 2018 after a lot of controversies including domestic violence.



http://community.thenationonlineng.net/forum/thank-god-i-didn-t-marry-what-i-can-t-handle-mercy-aigbe-s-ex-lan

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...