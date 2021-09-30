‘Thanks To Nairaland, My Money Was Sorted’

So I went to the bank (First bank in PH) to engage in foreign exchange transactions on Monday 26th September, 2021 but on getting home, I discovered that one of the bills they gave me was an old one of 2004 which I didn’t check at the bank as i was in a hurry, I only discovered when I got home.

I became worried when i discovered it because one BDC guy told me months ago that they don’t collect any bill that is older than 2009. I made up my mind to try to pay it into my domiciliary account (UBA) instead, but I still had fears that they may reject it. I was restless that afternoon until I came to nairaland and saw a thread about one nairalander who had same issue and sorted it out due to a CBN memo released concerning that issue. The news gave me confidence and I just jejely donwloaded the memo asap just in case.

So today I finally went to pay in the money to my account and confidently sent them the memo as they were saying they wouldn’t collect it at first. They actually did after much noise but i didn’t care lol.

Special thanks to the person who made that thread, you just made my day more beautiful.

Special thanks to nairaland for creating this platform that has helped me with the right info in more ways than one, especially in the right moments.

Please mods push this to front page to help others out on this issue.

Here is the link to the thread https://www.nairaland.com/6774038/rejection-old-dollar-notes-experience

