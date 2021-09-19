The Abner Lesson

2. Samuel 2 to Chapter 4

Its A story we all might be very familiar with, but this lesson is one we as Believers must learn.

This Time in Israel is a time where the Death of Saul left the Kingdom without a King on the Throne. Two Fellows, David Son of Jesse, and Ish-boseth, son of Saul.

Kind David have been reigning as King in Judah already and he did for 7 and a half years, while The rest of Israel were without a leader.

Saul’s C-in-C, Abner, took Ish-boseth, and after 5years of lobbying, made him king over all the other tribes of Israel. He only reigned 2 years.

Abner knew God’s Plan and Choice of David as Leader, but stood in the way of this materializing for selfish reasons.

Abner knew about the Beginning of David’s ascendancy to power and all of how his Boss made 21 attempts to kill David. Both Saul and Abner were fully aware of what threat David was to their Kingdom as a result of the Prophecy about his takeover. So Abner was not a novice at all on this matter. But he still went ahead to defy the odd. Thus Ish-boseth!!

In a show of strength and pride, a Bloody Contest occurred(2. Sam. 2:13-32). Abner lost. But he still went ahead by making Gibeon the capital of Israel.

Gibeon was close to Hebron, so this was a coyish act of trying to make an advancement on David’s Kingdom, ambush it and win all Israel to be Ish-boseth’s. A seasoned, wise Warrior Chief would think like Abner.

All these actions, knowing what God has already said about David.

It didn’t end well. Abner died, and like a fool. He, an experienced warrior and Commander, was killed like a dog, unawares.

What Changed?

Before his death, Abner took his dead cousin’s concubine, Rizpah to himself and King Ish-boseth questioned this decision. In anger at the audacity, Abner decided to suddenly transfer the entire power of the tribes over to David who was reigning in Hebron all the while.

A Woman caused this fulfillment of Prophecy!!

It was also women that triggered the Assassination Attempts on David by Saul all 21 times. When they praised David more than King Saul after Killing Goliath.

Abner now fully decided to hand over all to King David, who had no such intentions, except waiting for God’s Time.

How will a Man be fully aware that God has chosen David, through the word of Prophet Samuel, and still be defiant and an hindrance?

How will a man, fully aware that he’s been fighting God all the while with his actions will not be convinced that he should act in God’s will, only after something personal as a concubine happened before he succumbed?

Also Note that the assurance of the Combining all Israel under one King also included a woman, Michal, as Assurance. Abner did his part, but Joab had other plans. 2. Samuel 3:13-15

Lesson:

Are you aware of what God has said concerning someone but standing in the way due to selfish reasons?

Do you only let go when it becomes your personal issues going very bad?

Why fight who God is defending?

Why flex your power fully aware Someone beneath you has God?

This might not apply to the wicked that don’t fear God, but to fellow believers in places of power, working hard to frustrate the advancement of another believer due to selfish reasons.

If you are in such a position, know that God’s Choice always wins at the end, and it will not end well for whoever stands in the way. Don’t be a hindrance. Be a Stepping stone. Be it in the Church, at work, at home or school, etc. Wherever you find yourself.

Perhaps you’re one of those expecting such a person to go hard after what they want because you are one of those that believe “the violent taketh it by force” before you’re fully convinced.

Repent and Allow God’s Will to benefit his people, and all at large.

Happy Sunday and God bless you as you become less an Abner.

If you are also impatient, Be a David. Trust God for the fufillment of His Word, patiently waiting on Him. Don’t be desperate!

