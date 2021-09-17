The Animal Or Snake That Sounds Like A Rooster At Night

Please guys I need a clarification on this, if someone can help identify the type of animal or the snake that makes a clucking sound at night especially in the midnight.

The sound seems very similar to a rooster or probably a clucking sound.

I heard this sound so much during my service year in ebonyi state precisely in afikpo North few years ago. I thought it was a rooster but they said it was a matured male snake or a cobra.

Few weeks ago, I went for a big project in a remote area, lo and behold in that area that same sound was so much and it looks like as if there was 3000 roosters clucking in the midnight.

Seriously I’m very worried if they are indeed snakes/cobra or maybe a wild roosters in a densed bush.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...