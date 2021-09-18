“The Girl I Dumped Years Ago Became My Boss At Work”

A male graduate who recently got a job in a company shares a story of how the boss of his new company turns out to be the girl he dumped ten years ago because she was uneducated.

On this article, he reveals that the boss in the company was the same girl he dumped many years ago when he gained admission into the university because she was not properly educated at the time he gained admission into the university.

He felled guilty and didn’t know how to ask her how she became so rich that she owned a company.

Read his story:

This world is just a small world, i can’t believe myself, it seems like I’m dreaming.

I just discovered that a lady that i broke up with about 10 years ago, because she was not properly educated is the owner of the company I’m currently working as one of the marketers.

We started dating when i was in SS1 and she was in JSS3, but she was dull, sometimes i used to teach her to some extent but unfortunately after that, she will forget all that i taught her.

Though we were normal until when i got admission into the university, after my first year, i began to hang out with other girls in the school, it was this time i started comparing her with them.

Then she doesn’t know how to speak good English although she genuinely loved and never asked for anything from me but since i have met with other girls, who were outspoken and beautiful too, i thought it was the best time to leave her.

During my ND2, i made up my mind to breakup with her and move on since there are many beautiful and educated girls in campus. So one day i picked my phone and called her and told her about the new development, i was like i can’t be dating someone who is not educated enough, while I’m about to become a graduate.

She cried and cried, pleading with me to stay with her that she will definitely improve soon. but i had made up my mind to leave, i stopped calling her, even when she called or texted, i didn’t take her calls or replied her messages.

Boom i started dating a lady called Amaka, i felt like i had finally met my match, because she was educated and beautiful too, but unfortunately before my graduation we broke up over an unresolved misunderstanding.

After my service, i decided to change location in order to start a new life, i started applying for job, luckily after some months, i got a job but the salary was not much because i had lots of responsibilities to take care of.

I worked for the company for 7 years before i decided to quit and look for another job because the former job was not encouraging, i was only managing all these years.

I searched for a job for almost one year, then one Monday morning, i got a call from one of the companies, i submitted my CV and was told to come for interview immediately, i had to rush there, the interview was successful, that’s how i started working but i noticed a strange movement after two months of working in the company.

I was promoted, while other workers who have been there before i was employed never received any. I was transferred to the headquarter, unknowingly to me that it was all planned by the same lady i dumped many years ago.

The next morning when i got to the office, she sent for me and i was like “what’s happening, at first i got promoted, now director wants to see me”. I walked to her office but couldn’t remember her because it has been years and i never expected her to be in such position.

The moment i got to her office, she mentioned my native name which i knew i have never used since i travelled out of my state.

I received the shock of my life when she revealed that she’s the same girl i dumped many years ago when i gained admission into the university. I was short of words because i have worked for the company for three months, definitely i have received salary three times from the same girl, i dumped simply because she’s not properly educated.

I was guilty and didn’t know how to ask her how she became so rich that she owned a company.

I only pleaded with her not to sack me because i had no other job to rely on, but even as that I’m not comfortable with the work because I’m ashamed of myself.

Sometimes it pays to be patience with one another whether educated or not educated. Don’t look down on anyone because no one knows tomorrow.”

