‘The Hospital Knew You Wouldn’t Make It, Yet Made Us Spend Almost N10M’ (Pics)

Popular Nigerian businesswoman, Ehi Ogbebor has taken to social media to mourn her “loyal” staff, Peter Agaba, who died after a brief illness.

The hotelier revealed that Peter Agada, who was his driver until his death, refused to visit his village for 10 years and collapsed on the morning he finally decided to go.

Although she didn’t reveal the nature of his illness, she pleaded with her fans and followers to check their Blood Pressure (BP) regularly.

Ehi condemned the Nigerian health care system and revealed that the hospital made her spend over 10 Million Naira when they knew Peter would not survive.

Where do I start from…..if u know me well in the last 6 years then u knew my driver Peter Agaba… LOYAL.. NICE..CALM N LOYAL.. We CANT BELIEVE THIS IS IT…RIP PETER…. U FOUGHT HARD..3 WEEKS IN ICU….I N MY KIDS WILL MISS YOU… WORDS CANT EXPRESS HOW I FEEL….Y WERE LIKE A BROTHER…. MY 21C… U DIED THIS MORNING … BUT YOU FOUGHT .. THERE IS NO WAY U WOULD HAVE EVER WANTED TO LIVE AS A VEGETABLE. YOU LOVED LIFE!!!!! THE HOSPITALS KNEW YOU WOULDNT MAKE IT YET MADE THE COMPANY SPEND ALMOST 10M WE SHOULD HAVE GIVEN YOUR KIDS …. NIGERIANHOSPITALS N DECEIT……REST IN PEACE SOILDIER…THIS ONE PAIN ME….



Thanks for all you did for my Kids… u could have taken a bullet for me….. ITS A LONG TIME COMING…YOU HAVE BEEN THERE…. MY HEAD FEELS SO HEAVY… WHO WILL BE REPORTING BOOGIE NOW WHEN HE DOESN’T WAKE UP EARLY FOR SCH…WHO WILL BE HOLDING MY BAG N PHONES NOW ON SITE… MY MOST TRUSTED STAFF….. MY SWAG DRIVER..AM HAPPY I TOTALLY ALLOWED U BE YOURSELF… THAT BEARDS WE ALWAYS ARGUED ABOUT BUT I NEVER INSISTED U CUT CAUSE I KNOW U LOVED IT..

.EVERYBODY IS WORRIED ABOUT ME… THEY KNOW WHAT U WERE TO MY FAMILY…..REST IN PEACE PETER…. MAY GOD GIVE US THE GRACE TO BE THERE FOR YOUR KIDS AS MUCH AS U CARED FOR MINE � TIRED OF CRYING..MY HEAD HURTS…. The house u were building in the village u never will enter…. u have refused to go to the village for 10years..d day u decide to u slumped in the morning…its well



