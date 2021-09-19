The Lords Chosen: Instant Miracles From Taraba State Crusade (Pictures)

NEWS FLASH….

DAY 1 INSTANT TESTIMONIES OF THE OF TARABA STATE CRUSADE, 2021.

Acts 10:38 How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.

Of a truth, God in Heaven has anointed our Daddy in the Lord to heal all sorts of diseases and sicknesses. The healing power of God was made visible immediately our G.O mounted the podium to declare healing and blessings of God upon His people.

Below are the recorded testimonies.

1. A 23 years woman born deaf and dumb healed

2. A woman with a decayed leg for 20 year and could not walk healed

3. A woman with broken waist bone for 3 days healed

4. A man of 21 years deaf and dumb healed

5. A woman insane for 23 years healed

6. A man with leg pain for 8 months healed

7. A girl of 13 years deaf and dumb healed

8. A woman blind for 20 years healed

9. A girl of 6 years paralysis healed

10. A man of 20 years of insanity healed

11. A man of 10 years broken bone healed

12. A man that could not walk without working stick for 17 years healed

13. A woman with 2 years stroke healed

14. A man with 3 years stroke healed

15. A woman with 4 months stroke healed

16. A man with year and months stroke healed

17. A man with 4 years blindness healed

18. A woman with 5 months deaf and dumb healed

19. A man with 2 years blindness healed

20. A man with 1year and 6 month broken bone healed

21. A man with 12 years blindness healed

22. A boy with 3 months broken bone healed

23. A girl with 7 years deaf and dumb healed

Glory to Jesus!!

#TarabaStateCrusade2021

#ChosenRevivalNews

#PstLazarusMuoka

