The Moment 200lb Hyena Pounced On An Elderly Man In India (Pics, Video)

LURKING BEAST: TERRIFYING footage shows the moment a massive hyena launched an attack on an elderly man and his little dog.

The chilling video shows the snarling beast pounce on the terrified gentleman before attacking a motorcyclist.

As soon as the hyena attacked, a passerby attempted to rush to his aid before the animal snarled at him.

One man can be seen either using a large stick or knife to beat away the vicious beast.

It was found dead around 28 miles away from the scene of the attack, which also saw the man’s dog running for its life.

The incident took place in the Kharpudi village of Khed taluka in Pune city of the Indian state of Maharastra.

An official from the forest department maintained the animal was already injured before attacking the two passersby.

Deputy conservator of forest ,Jayaramegowda R, said: “One elderly person and a biker have been injured in the attack by a hyena in Kharpudi village.

“The animal was found dead later. We believe that the irritation caused by the injury may have triggered the attack.

“We have initiated the process to provide compensation to the two injured persons.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4nQToK1UzY

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/worldnews/16076323/horrifying-moment-hyena-savages-oap-before-beast-dead/amp/

