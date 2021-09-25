The Next Time Your Wife Asks You This Question

Wives are fond of asking husbands the question; ‘ Is sex food?’ just to make the husband look like a pervert and most times to kill his drive.

Husbands, please when next your wives ask this question, show her pictures of ‘small girls with big gods’ and explain to her how sex is worth more than food, it’s worth Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, duplex, foreign getaway, iPhone 13 pro max, designer bags, shoes, watches and the likes.

Abi, what do small girls give to their big gods to deserve the ‘huge returns’?

Hence a husband deserves enough of it from his wife, to EITHER or BOTH parties satisfaction.

