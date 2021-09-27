Port Harcourt and Abuja, please share the verdict passed by the judges. They had no issues with my presentation and i was done before the time. They only said.. “We will get back to you”
A staff collected my tag and said.. “Congratulations, you have qualified”.
The Next Titan Audition: What Was The Response You Got?
Port Harcourt and Abuja, please share the verdict passed by the judges. They had no issues with my presentation and i was done before the time. They only said.. “We will get back to you”