‘The Only Man I Used Heavy Juju To Catch’: Sex Therapist Celebrates Her Husband (Pix)

Shared with Caption …

Happy birthday to the only man I used heavy juju to catch � The man that made me realize how strong my juju is and how important it is for me to renew it every year. The only man that controls me like remote even with all the juju I used on him � The only person on earth that completely renovated my life, transformed it and made me the best.

I walked many miles in my life to find you, Soundmind. I never believe I would, until you came in. My soul recognizes your soul and my heart beats in the rhythm of your heart. As you begin the journey into your fourth decade on this earth, may you continuously be happy, may the odds be at your beck and call, may all life elements bow at your feet. May you prosper in all you’ve outlined for yourself in your new year.

I am your biggest ride or die in al your endeavors as you continue to journey through life. Congratulations to you, for you made it. Aria and I, loves you beyond words ❤️

������ @soundmind_official



Shared By: ILLIKANNU DONALD CHUKWUMA

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUH0FLSF7Zs/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...