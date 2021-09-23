The Plight Of N-Power Beneficiaries In Southern Kaduna Ward

The plight of Npower beneficiary in southern Kaduna ward is degrading and downright unbearable.

Cases have been recorded severally where people sleep at the secretariat just to be able to write their names, risking their lives and property just to beat the deadline which is tomorrow and what is most astonishing is the behavior of the local government inspector who refuse to seek more hands to speed up the process and on several occasions come along with her special candidates in the morning, attending first to them before those who spent all night waiting for the physical verification.

I hereby plead on the federal government and nasim to look into this and also extend the deadline because as of filing this report candidates are yet to undergo their physical verification

