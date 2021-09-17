The Present APC Is Not Same As One I Criticised – Fani-Kayode

Latest All People Congress, APC, chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated categorically that the APC he heavily criticizones ed in time past is not the same party he joined.

Fani-Kayode, defending his defection to the ruling APC party on Channels TV, explained that the APC he joined is forward-thinking, and accommodating.

He maintained that he joined the ruling party to promote the unity of the country.

Fani-Kayode, when asked if switching side has any financial undertone, took exceptions and termed it “insulting”.

“I find that very insulting whether it is coming from your or my critics, I am not the first person that would decamp to the APC, have you asked others this same question?”

When asked if his return to the APC was his last bus stop, Fani-Kayode stated that he could only speak for the moment and has no regret making the switch.

“If you ask all politicians this question, you will get the same answer; nobody knows tomorrow. I have my values and I will continue to work towards that.”

