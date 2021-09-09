There Policemen Shot, Corpses Burnt Inside Patrol Van In Delta

Three officers of the Delta State Police Command have been shot dead, with their corpses set on fire.

The officers attached to Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters, were killed at a checkpoint along the Obeti/Oliogo Road in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered the hoodlums ambushed the deceased officers and burnt them inside their Toyota Sienna patrol van.

“They were burnt beyond recognition in their patrol van”, an eyewitness said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the killings but did not give details.

