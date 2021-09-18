These Are The 11 Brand New Courses To Be Taught In South African Universities

The South African education authority responsible for media and ICTs (MICT SETA) has developed 11 new qualifications aimed at addressing the shortage of skilled labour in the country’s IT sector.

“As the MICT SETA we are excited about our partnership with the Higher Learning Institutions in launching and spearheading the provision of formal training for 4IR (the fourth industrial revolution) in South Africa,” said Matome Madibana – MICT SETA’s acting chief executive.

“We are hopeful that with these 11 qualifications we are going to bridge the current shortage of skilled labour within the ICT and digital industries and, ultimately, increase the employment rate and entrepreneurship.”

The newly developed qualifications are:

1. Artificial Intelligence;

2. Cloud Computing;

3. Cyber Security;

4. Data Science;

5. Design Thinking Lead;

6. Design Thinking Practitioner;

7. Internet of Things;

8. Robotic Processing Automation;

9. Quality Engineering Automation;

10. Systems Development;

11. e-Waste.

Madibana said that these qualifications will equip young professionals and the current workforce to deal with the disruptive effects of new technologies, enabling them to innovate and create new products and services across industries.

The qualifications were developed in collaboration with a community of experts such as universities, colleges, and government departments, he said.

