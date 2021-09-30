They Told Me I Wasn’t Good Enough For The Premier League – Ekong

Super Eagles of Nigeria’s defender William Troost-Ekong is excited to fulfill his dream of playing in the English Premier League.

Ekong started his career with English side Fulham Academy in 2008, before leaving for Tottenham Hotspurs academy, where he shared the dressing room with current Spurs captain Harry Kane.

Ekong left Tottenham in 2013, due to lack of opportunity with the first team and decided to join Dutch side FC Groningen.

Since his debut for Groningen, The Olympics bronze medalist has played for seven clubs, in five different countries , before returning to England with Watford in 2020.

The Super Eagles Vice Captain helped Watford gain promotion back to elite division and he made his Premier League debut for Watford in 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at the Vicarage Road.

Ekong was presented with his Premier League debut ball on Tuesday, and the former Udinese defender is excited to fulfill his childhood dream.

“8 YEARS, 6 Countries, 7 Clubs, 227 Club & 50 International appearances after being told I wasn’t good enough for the Premier League, I made my made my dream come” he said on his social media page.

Ekong who signed five years deal with Watford last year has featured in all Watford’s Premier League game this season.



