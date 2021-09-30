Third Class Graduate With No Direction

Please I need advice, any advice.

I graduated with a 3rd class in Chemistry from three years ago (I only blame myself for that) and after I finished my NYSC a year ago I just plunged into a depressive state in regards to my mistake (my education) and my future (career) sometimes breaking down in tears when I think of things I’ve taken for granted in my life.

I started working on myself a few months ago and I’ve made some progress I proud of but every now and then it’s easy to be overwhelmed with self doubt.

I made a cv without work experience along with a cover letter a few days ago and applied for a few entry level jobs like graduate intern, sales, restaurant supervisor etc via jobberman and the companies email but I’m not too sure I’ll be getting any calls from them.

I didn’t come here to get sympathy just an honest advice or opinion on what to do.

Can I do a pgd in chemical engineering or just chemistry or pursue a business or computer/tech course, are there jobs I can get with my degree maybe to get skills and work experience?

I deeply appreciate any advice. Thank you.

