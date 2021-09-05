This Is How Demolitions Of Super Tall Buildings Are Done! (Video, Pix)

Demolition is probably one of the most interesting parts of construction work. As we build more structures, there comes a point where we need to demolish older buildings as it has exceeded is design life, we will also tend to demolish buildings either for safety reasons or to make room for newer buildings. Demolition is the process of dismantling a building by pre-planned or controlled methods. It involves highly trained experts working with debris, weather conditions, materials, mass, and physics.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljkFV2R4TVU

IMPLOSIONS

Basically, Implosion is the process of using explosives to knock out a building’s main supports, causing the building to collapse from the inside out.

EXCAVATOR DEMOLISION

For smaller buildings like homes and offices, an excavator is often used to dismantle the structure. However, buildings over 60 feet tall, as well as those made of masonry, concrete, and steel, will require a more heavy-duty machine like a high reach excavator.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...