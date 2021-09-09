Those Blackmailing Me For Leading Igbos To APC Now Beneficiaries – Okorocha

PRESS RELEASE

SUBJECT: SENATOR ROCHAS OKOROCHA WELCOMES PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI TO IMO STATE

– WISHES HIM A HITCH-FREE TRIP.

Former Governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is delighted to welcome the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari as he visits Imo State, on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The President had visited the State three times when Okorocha was the governor of the State.

Imo was one of the first States President Buhari visited few months after the formation of All Progressives Congress, APC. That was in 2014. The President came again after the March 28, 2015 Presidential election, to thank Imo people for their effort and support for his election. That was on April 7, 2015.

The President had also visited the State in 2018. And each of the referenced visits had seen a mammoth crowd of Imo people receiving Mr. President.

The President had also, in the course of the visits then, Commissioned or inspected some of the landmark projects of Okorocha, including the International Cargo Airport, the Ultra Modern Police Headquarters and Prison Headquarters, respectively.

Others were, the Orji Flyover, the Akwakuma flyover, the Concorde Junction tunnel, the Assembly Junction tunnel, the Imo International Convention Centre, the Magnificent Justice Oputa High Court Complex, ISOPADEC Headquarters, New Governor’s Lodge, Government House Chapel, Odenigbo Guest House, Alaba International Market, Naze Ultra Modern Market, Egbeada International Market, Automobile International Market, Artisan International Market and a lot of other signature projects of Okorocha.

Your Excellency recall also that Okorocha had taken a very big Political risk by joining the Merger that gave birth to APC. He did that at the risk of his Second term. And was given all kinds of ugly names for being part of the Merger that metamorphosed into APC.

It is also noteworthy that those who blackmailed Okorocha for his taking Ndi Igbo to APC, are today enjoying the party and its fruits.

His Excellency should also recall that during the time of Okorocha as governor crime rate was at its lowest ebb in the State. Night life was apparent. Peace was totally restored at Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta Oil Producing areas of the State where militancy was a problem. Okorocha used God given wisdom to get the militants to drop their guns and embraced peace.

During the time of Okorocha investors besieged the State because the needed peace or the enabling environment was created. The State especially Owerri, the State Capital was opened up. We had a lot of layouts and estates. Business ventures strived to a very large extent. Roads were constructed where nobody had felt were possible.

The State’s School enrolment snowballed from 380,000 in 2011 to 1.6 million in 2018 because of the free education of Okorocha’s government. The number of out of School Children dropped tremendously. Children who were hitherto hawking on the Streets, all went back to School. Mortality rate also drastically came down.

Okorocha’s government took governance to the grassroot through the Creation and funding of Community Government Councils (CGC) which also helped to reduce crime rate to the barest minimum.

Okorocha also formed and funded a lot of Security outfits including, Imo Community Network, Civil Guard, Imo Community Watch, Niger Delta Civil Guards etc. With all these Security outfits working hand-in-glove with the Police and other Security agencies in the State, the state was totally secured.

During the time of Okorocha, Agencies like National Bureau of Stastistics ( NBS ) rated Imo as the least Corrupt State in the Country.

By 2011 when Okorocha came in as governor, the poverty level of the State was 69 Percent, but by 2018 it came down to 19 percent because business were moving, Money was in circulation, activities were on and Imo people were not harassed because of taxes. Okorocha ran people-oriented government.

To say the least, Okorocha’s governorship in Imo for eight years saw total peace, harmony, political tolerance and prosperity in the State.

Senator Okorocha therefore wishes the President and his entourage happy stay in Imo.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Special Adviser (Media) to the former Imo State Governor and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1528196284180936&id=100009717377863

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/those-blackmailing-me-for-leading-igbo-to-apc-now-beneficiaries-okorocha/

