Thousands Of Afghans Flee Hundreds Of Miles Across Desert To Escape Taliban (Pix)

FLEEING TERROR : Biblical-style exodus as thousands of Afghans flee hundreds of miles across desert to escape the ruthless rule of the Taliban.

Astonishing footage has revealed the truly epic scale of the mass migration as an endless river of people scramble to the borders of Pakistan and Iran to flee the war-torn country.

Many migrants are expected to attempt the perilous journey to Europe by making the 1,000-mile trek across Iran to Turkey.

The journey for the terrified Afghans began in Nimruz – the country’s most sparsely populated province, largely covered by deserts and mountains.

In the striking footage, the trail of people stretches back as far as the eye can see and few voices can be heard.

A migrant who recently made the same journey said the Afghans in the video would have just finished a gruelling four-hour hike across rough terrain, Mail Online reports.

He said some migrants will now continue their journey with Iranian people smugglers.

“These are the poorest people, because there are other ways which involve less walking, but those routes cost more,” he said.

Describing his journey, the migrant said: “After more than four hours of walking, we arrived in a valley and waited for darkness.

“At around 10pm Iranians came and they asked everyone for a code, or a keyword.

“Then after everyone found his smuggler, we were divided into groups, each group with its own smuggler. Then we moved towards Iran, group after group.

“I went through this way several times in the past. Previously there were maybe 200 or so, people but this time it was chaos.

“Thousands were there. I saw women heavily pregnant, babies, old men. I remember the sound of crying babies echoing across the mountains.”

But Pakistan, which has the longest border with Afghanistan, has said it will not accept refugees.

Its US ambassador told the BBC: “We are already overburdened by the refugees, and it is beyond our capacity to host any more refugees.”

At Torkham, a major border crossing with Pakistan just east of the Khyber Pass, a Pakistani official said: “A large number of people are waiting on the Afghanistan side for the opening of the gate.”

Uzbekistan, which borders the north of Afghanistan, has also said its main crossing point will remain closed to “ensure security”.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, has urged Afghanistan’s neighbours to open their borders, estimating up to 500,000 Afghans could flee the country.

“Around 3.5 million people have already been displaced by violence within the country – more than half a million since the start of this year,” he said on Monday.

“The evacuation effort has undoubtedly saved tens of thousands of lives, and these efforts are praiseworthy.

He added: “Some Afghans will inevitably need to seek safety across the country’s borders.

“They must be able to exercise their right to seek international protection, and borders must be kept open for them for this purpose.”

The final flight from Kabul landed in the UK on Sunday, ending the biggest military evacuation in 80 years.

Some 15,000 Afghans and UK nationals have been extricated so far – but there are fears up to 9,000 people at risk may still be there.

In a resolution on Monday, the UN Security Council urged the Taliban to allow safe passage for those seeking to leave – but it did not mention the creation of a safe zone.

