Thread For Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 Updates

The host, Gideon Okeke, unveiled the 16 contestants to the audience.

Fans are expected to vote in two more contestants from the remaining four finalists in 24 hours.

2010 winner and popular actor, Kunle Remi will be assuming the role of the taskmaster.

The contestants will battle for the ₦50 million grand prize.

The organisers had noted 20 candidates advanced to the final selection stage of GUS 12 – ‘The Age of Craftsmanship’ after a series of regional screenings in Abuja, Enugu and Lagos and Sea School screening in Lagos.

The contestants will be in the jungle to struggle against themselves and nature in their search for the hidden treasure that brings instant fame and fortune to the last person standing.

The show will air on DStv and other local stations across the country.

On MultiChoice, GUS will air on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 pm till 9 pm.

Here are 16 of the 18 contestants: Meet the contestants…

1.Jennifer Okorie

Jennifer Okorie, known as Queen Bee, is a philosophy student at Delta State University and wants to be the first woman to win the GUS show.

In its 11-season run, no lady has won the reality show but the 22-year-old athlete wants to be the first Woman.

2. Iniabasi Umoren

Iniabasi’ Saint Bond’ Umoren is a singer and music producer.

He won the ‘Kill Ma Beat’ competition in 2018, and according to him, he has a production credit on DJ Cuppy’s album.

He has a black belt (Shotokan karate) and says he will be the “life of the party” during the show. If he wins the ₦50 million prize, Iniabasi plans to give back to his community through charity and promote his music career.

3. Tobechukwu Okoye

Tobechukwu Okoye is a 26-year-old technician, car tracker installer and student.

According to him, he plans to change his career and family’s current situation if he wins the GUS Season 12.

4. Solomon Yankari

Solomon Yankari is a 26-year-old fitness instructor, personal trainer and owns a fitness centre in Bauchi state.

He loves to explore, the reason why he hikes and organises boot camps for fitness enthusiasts. He is working towards building a fitness and music community.

He plans to build one of the biggest fitness brands in Africa that offers health and fitness services if he wins the GUS N50 million prize.

