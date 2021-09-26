Three Dead, Fifty Injured After Train Derailment In Montana, USA (Photos)

Three people are dead and more than 50 are injured after an Amtrak train carrying 141 passengers and 16 crew derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon.

Eight cars out of the 10 cars on Amtrak’s Empire Builder 7/27 train derailed as it carried passengers from Chicago to Seattle, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Two train cars reportedly separated and slid down a 30 foot embankment.

Police confirmed that three passenger onboard died as a result of their injuries.

‘We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident,’ Amtrak released in a statement.

Amanda Frickel, the disaster and emergency services coordinator for Hill County, Montana told The New York Times ‘well over’ 50 people are injured.

She added that six counties sent rescuers and five hospitals are on standby to accept patients. Several helicopters are on standby, as well.

Amtrak also reported they are working with local authorities to help those who are injured.

‘Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport those who were injured to medical care, and to safely evacuate everyone else at the scene,’ Jason Abrams. Amtrak’s Public Relations Manager said in a statement.



Three people are dead and more than 50 are injured after an Amtrak train carrying 147 passengers and 13 crew derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon

Crews appear to be using ladders to get on top of the cars in what appears to be an rescue effort. Ambulances and emergency vehicles are on the scene

Passengers crawled down ladders to safety as rescue teams assisted

Amtrak’s Empire Builder 7/27 train has reported derailed near Joplin, Montana. Leaving several passengers trapped

Passengers are reporting on Twitter that some are injured, although the severity is not known at this time. Passengers are waiting on buses to pick them up

Passengers said that the derailed cars on the track near Joplin, Montana, have left some passengers trapped inside.

One passenger said she heard a boom and felt the carriage ‘pitching violently side-to-side,’ according to CBS.

Another passenger Megan Vandervest was asleep when the train derailed.

‘My first thought was that we were derailing because, to be honest, I have anxiety and I had heard stories about trains derailing,’ she told The New York Times. ‘My second thought was that’s crazy. We wouldn’t be derailing. Like, that doesn’t happen.’

She described the feeling as ‘extreme turbulence on a plane,’ but was among the lucky ones whose train car stayed on the tracks.

However, the cars behinds hers weren’t. Three cars back, was completely off the track, the one in front of that was toppled over, while the one behind her was tilted, she told the Times.

There were approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard.

Some passengers are being transported to Liberty Community And Senior Center.

‘We’re going our best,’ the spokesperson from the senior center said.

The state’s medical supplies are low and beds are limited in hospitals due to COVID-19, but nursing homes have limited capacity.

The train’s derailment is suspected to have happened between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, according to KXLY.

It is suspected that the train derailed near the switch at East Buelow. The cause of the derailment is not clear.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is launching a “go team” to investigate the derailment. Amtrak and NTSB, who owns the tracks, are looking into the derailment as well.



Passengers said that the derailed cars on the track near Joplin, Montana, have left some passengers trapped inside

One passenger said she heard a boom and felt the carriage ‘pitching violently side-to-side’

At least three cars are derailed and two have separated from the train

The last train car was completely on its side from the derailment

One car flipped over. Some of the cars slid down a 30 foot embankment

Crews set up ladders on the side of the cars in what appears to be a rescue effort to safely remove passengers.

One Twitter user Emily Rose reported her boyfriend’s grandfather was on the train that flipped. She cited that he has ‘cuts and bruises’ but ‘is okay.’

A firefighter reported to KXLY said rescue crews are ‘large amounts of people trapped.’

Empire Builder trains 7/27 and 8/28 are cancelled for services today between Minot, North Dakota, and Shelby, Montana. Train will be limited for the next few days.



The train spread across two tracks. It is believed the accident happened near a switch



SOURCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5fqDwuOZLg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...