Three Nigerians Arrested For Drug Trafficking In India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the last two days arrested six persons, including three Nigerian nationals, in a drugs case and seized banned drugs from them.

The NCB made these arrests while it was probing a separate case wherein it arrested actor Armaan Kohli on Sunday.

Kohli was arrested based on interrogation of arrested drug peddler Ajay Singh alias Mamu. During a follow-up operation, NCB seized 118 gms mephedrone (commercial quantity) and 13 gms cocaine.

Based on an arrested accused’s interrogation, another person Imran Ansari was detained for his role in purchasing drugs. Later, NCB arrested a Nigerian national, Uba Chinoso Wizdom, and seized a commercial quantity of mephedrone at Nallasopara. “He was the main supplier of mephedrone in this case,” said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, NCB.

“NCB then intercepted another Nigerian national, Nwachiyaso Israel Nwachukwu, alias Sam, along with mephedrone and intermediate quantities of cocaine on Tuesday morning at Aarey Milk Colony,” added Wankhede.

While probing the case, Sam attacked the NCB team and injured an officer. Sam has been staying in the city for the last five years and is suspected to have been running an African drug cartel. “He was the main trafficker of this international link as the cocaine seized has South American origin,” added Wankhede.

Moreover, with the seizure of mephedrone and ecstasy, another African drug cartel was cracked and another Nigerian Sunday Okeke, alias Sunny, was arrested from Nallasopara on Tuesday. Sunny worked as a bouncer and is an actor by profession.

https://m.timesofindia.com/city/mumbai/mumbai-ncb-arrests-three-nigerians-among-six-persons-in-drugs-case/articleshow/85808402.cms

