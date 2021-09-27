Tinubu Campaign Posters Emerge In London (Photos)

A media blitz for 2023 Presidential campaign has begun in London for All Progressives Congress leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a viral video, shared by Arise TV on Monday, images of the APC leader, who is recuperating in London, were on display at some train stations.

Some said the adverts are on display at Heathrow Airport as well.

Tinubu’s photographs were also plastered on the walls and the escalator.

“We don’t know who is behind it”, said Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman.

He guessed it may be Nigerians in the diaspora.

Some of the messages in the advert blitz read: “Asiwaju for 2023′, “Call to Serve, Let’s Go”, “Asiwaju the right man for the job”, “Yes We can”, “Asiwaju Ready to serve”.

P.M. News has done some screenshots of the campaign.

In recent months, there have emerged many groups campaigning for Tinubu, on the suspicion that he will soon officially declare his interest in succeeding Buhari in 2023.



