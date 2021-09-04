Tinubu’s Health Worsens, His Hands Shakes After Several Surgeries – Sahara Reporters

Tinubu’s Health Worsens After Several Surgeries As Reps’ Speaker, Gbajabiamila Joins Political Tourists To London

The health condition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, is raising more concerns among his supporters, as the several surgeries he underwent seemed to have “badly affected” his hands.

SaharaReporters learnt that Tinubu’s condition is presently so critical such that the two hands shake violently and he has to lean on his guests to pose for photographs.

Political supporters and godsons of the APC leader continue to troop to London, United Kingdom, on a solidarity visit- the latest being the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The two were pictured sitting while Tinubu tried to put away his walking stick, unlike when President Muhammadu Buhari visited mid last month.

A close source to the APC leader told SaharaReporters that Tinubu makes serious frantic efforts to stand as his hands and legs currently fail him.

“Tinubu is in intense physiotherapy. The hands shake violently. The two hands are badly affected after several surgeries. You notice that when taking photos, he leans on his guests or gets sandwiched to avoid the embarrassing conditions of the hands,” he added.

SaharaReporters had on August 12 reported that President Muhammadu Buhari visited Tinubu in London after his (Tinubu) second surgery at that time.

Tinubu had been seen with a walking stick during Buhari’s visit, confirming SaharaReporters’ story that he underwent a knee surgery at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, US.

The APC chieftain, it had been learnt, left the US for the United Kingdom on crutches, a few days after the surgery.

SaharaReporters had also reported that sources close to Tinubu said he wanted the surgery in Paris, France but changed his plan over rumours of his death.

SaharaReporters had on July 31 reported that Tinubu, who has had several medical trips this year alone, had a surgery about two weeks earlier and could be billed for another one.

The APC National Leader has been off official and party functions in the country for a while, amidst talks that he is being positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed the incumbent repressive regime of Buhari.

“Tinubu is hospitalised in Maryland, US. His health is failing. He couldn’t participate in launching his Arewa library, and he couldn’t participate in the Local Government Area elections last week. He could not attend today’s APC congress due to health reasons. He had a surgery last week,” an authoritative source had disclosed to SaharaReporters at that time.

SaharaReporters had on August 26 reported that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, visited Tinubu in London.

The two governors among other discussions reportedly touched on political events in the country and the clamour for the South-West presidency in 2023 as well as the cementing of the emergence of Tinubu.

Asides Fayemi and Akeredolu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu’s godson, had first visited the APC National Leader in July.

Also, a former National Legal Adviser of the APC, Dr. Muiz Banire visited the former governor of Lagos to express solidarity with him and to wish him quick recovery.



