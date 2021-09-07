Tinubu’s London House: ‘The New Mecca For Politicians’ (Pictures)

New Mecca: 23 politicians visit Tinubu’s London home in 30 days

WALE ELEGBEDE reports on the recent visits by a section of Nigeria’s political leaders to the London, United Kingdom’s home of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, which has turned the residence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader to a Mecca of some sort

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, is a private citizen as he is not presently holding any public office. But his Duchess Mews, Portland Place, Central London home is fast turning to a destination choice for a section of politicians in Africa’s most populous nation. Of course, the reason for this is not farfetched.

The former Lagos State governor, who is one of Nigeria’s greatest political figures of the Fourth Republic, is currently staying in the UK over the past few months and like an elephant, there couldn’t have been a hiding place for him from his associates and non-associates alike.

Although Tinubu had on several occasions received and entertained visitors in his UK home, his current vacation, and stay in the house has been a subject of debate back home as issues have been raised over his health status.

Fondly called the Jagaban, the APC stalwart is one of the most talked-about Nigerians alive. Even before tones of voice about his yet-to- be-announced 2023 presidential aspiration started renting the air, his acute strategic sense in politics and governance is one of the many standouts for him.

Since 2007 that he ended his second term as Lagos governor, Tinubu has not held an official position in government, but his influence national politics has grown. His style has always been to encourage the younger generation in politics and the likes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, among others, owe their political success to him.



https://www.newtelegraphng.com/tinubus-london-house-the-new-mecca-for-politicians/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...