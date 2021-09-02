Tips On Salary Negotiations

At a point there are common questions jobseekers then to ask themselves on salary negotiation stage like, should i tell the employer my salary range? will they think that i am asking for too much? or should i say a lesser amount so that i can be accepted?

Most of us generally fall victim of this error especially when we are just new in the labour market, which sometimes makes us have that feeling of regret. So it is essential that we know the do’s and don’ts of salary negotiation to help us during that stage of our interview.

Here are few tips of do’s of salary negotiation:

– Do your research on the salary scale

-Know your value and worth.

-Make enquiry from the company about the total package that comes with the salary.

Know your range.

