Tiwa Savage Wows In New Sexy Bikini Pictures

God bless all content curators ooo

My team: Tiwa we should drive to the waterfall and create nice content

Me: Sure, I’m sure we only need couple hours

After 6 hours drive, missing the road, finally finding the road, no food or drinks, muscle pull on my leg, no where decent to pee, it starts pouring down with rain. Water was freezing cold. We had to climb 250 steps to get to the bottom and back up again … JUST TO TAKE A PIC

If you people don’t like these my pics nobody’s son will find you o �



https://www.instagram.com/p/CTzZVe4s9j_/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsajDYErR9U

