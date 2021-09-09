Tobiloba Amusan Makes History, Wins Diamond League In Women’s 100m Hurdles

Tobi #Amusan claims a PB and African record of 12.42 to win the Diamond Trophy in the 100m hurdles!

#DiamondLeague

#WDLFinal



Wanda Diamond League

Tobiloba Amusan becomes the first Nigerian to win a Diamond League since its inception in 2010. She did it in style this time in the women’s 100m hurdles event in Zurich, setting a new Personal Best as well as a new African Record.

WHAT IS A DIAMOND LEAGUE

The Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions comprising fourteen of the best invitational athletics meetings. The series sits in the top tier of the World Athletics (formerly known as the IAAF) one-day meeting competitions.

The Competition welcomes the creme de la creme of the track and field events.



On her debut at the Diamond League in Paris, the African and Commonwealth Champion just like in the Tokyo2020 Olympics placed 4th, and headed to the penultimate round finishing 2nd behind Nadine Visser, even though both crossed the line at 12.69 seconds.

Amusan in 2019 smashed a 20-year record at the African Games held by another Nigerian Gloria Anozie in the women’s 100m hurdles.

The 2021 “Diamond League Champion” is awarded a Diamond Trophy and USD 30,000 in prize money as well as getting a wild card for next year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdPduqA76jQ

