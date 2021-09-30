Tochukwu Patrick Obi, the younger brother of Super Eagles and Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi, has competed his move to Croatian club NK Urania Baška Voda following a successful medical examination.

The 1999-born player agreed terms with the third-tier club before the close of the summer transfer window but was awaiting the outcome of his visa application before linking up with his new employer.

A product of Pepsi Football Academy, Tochukwu, who last wore the colours of TBC FC Abuja, has signed a one-season deal with NK Urania Baška Voda.

Speaking Tochukwu said : “I joined NK Urania Baška Voda because I want a humble beginning, learn my trade and build my football career from the scratch.

“Here I am alone so I’ll mature as a man. Croatia is a very demanding place for Nigerian players to come and adapt.

“Mikel just wants me to do what’s best for me, he allows me to make my own personal decisions.”

Asked the player he models his game after, Tochukwu answered : “I am a defensive midfielder, can also play as an attacking midfielder.

“It’s a no-brainer. I model my game after Mikel. I look up to him, if I am able to achieve half of what he’s achieved I’ll be grateful”.

Tochukwu Obi could make his competitive debut for NK Urania Baška Voda in a league match against RNK Split on Wednesday afternoon.



Source: https://kikiotolunews.com/tochukwu-obi-younger-brother-of-mikel-obi-joins-croatian-league/

