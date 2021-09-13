Tolani Baj, Taymesan And Kim Oprah Join The Smirnoff Geng

Smirnoff has unveiled Tolanibaj, Taymesan and Kim Oprah as Nigerian brand ambassadors, as part of its ongoing Never Ordinary campaign.

Landing the announcement with an intense and audacious short film that speaks to the spirited character of Smirnoff, the brand officially announced the trio as Smirnoff Geng.

The 59 seconds film see, Princess of Pranks, Tolanibaj; Mayor of Mischief, Taymesan; and Duchess of Decoy, Kim Oprah, conspire together on a mischievous journey to discover the delicious world of Smirnoff

To join the Smirnoff Geng, follow @smirnoffng on Instagram and the hashtags #SmirnoffHeist #NeverOrdinary. You don’t want to miss the scoop on upcoming events.

Watch the infamous Smirnoff Heist here

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTrd20xtRRu/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6Jd0PfTU_0

