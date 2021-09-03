Tonto Dikeh & Her New Boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri Breakup Over His Leaked Voice Notes

Prince Kpokpogri has been on the news lately for allegedly cheating on the actress and complaining about the actress’s repentant behaviour in a voice note.

However, Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh have remained silent on the issue even after earlier promised to address the issue, making the rounds on social media.

A curious social media user had messaged Kpokpogri soliciting with him over the crash of his relationship with Tonto Dikeh and advised him to be careful when discussing with people via phone.

Popular Nollywood actress and Instagram celeb Tonto Dikeh and her handsome fiancé Prince Kpokpogiri have parted ways over viral leaked voice notes where a male voice was overheard bad mouthing the actress…

Insiders say they broke up because the actress believes the voice notes was his voice.

They have parted quietly and unfollowed each other on Instagram…

Sad that Tonto will not be coming to Isoko as ”Awa waif” Again �



