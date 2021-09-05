Tonto Dikeh In Thanksgiving Mood After Dumping Prince Kpokpogri (Pictures)

Tonto Dikeh In Thanksgiving Mood After Her Break-Up With Prince Kpokpogri (Photos)
Actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared new photos of herself in a mood of thanksgiving to God after she broke-up with Prince Kpokpogri, her ex-boyfriend, IgbereTV reports.
She captioned the photos on Instagram;
“CONGRATULATIONS THE ONLY VALID CONVERSATION..
Please help me celebrate this my God
It’s how much he has my back for me.
THANK YOU JESUS
#THANKSGIVINGMOOD
#KINGTONTO
#TONTODIKEH
#MAMAAFRICA
#RADICAL4JESUS
#MAMAKING
#MAMADEPAPA
#MRMOM
#HON. Minister of Happiness”
