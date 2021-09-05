Tonto Dikeh In Thanksgiving Mood After Dumping Prince Kpokpogri (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Tonto Dikeh In Thanksgiving Mood After Her Break-Up With Prince Kpokpogri (Photos)

Actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared new photos of herself in a mood of thanksgiving to God after she broke-up with Prince Kpokpogri, her ex-boyfriend, IgbereTV reports.

She captioned the photos on Instagram;

“CONGRATULATIONS THE ONLY VALID CONVERSATION..

Please help me celebrate this my God
It’s how much he has my back for me.
THANK YOU JESUS

#THANKSGIVINGMOOD

#KINGTONTO
#TONTODIKEH
#MAMAAFRICA
#RADICAL4JESUS
#MAMAKING
#MAMADEPAPA
#MRMOM
#HON. Minister of Happiness”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTb6LfZofYX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: