Tonto Dikeh Laments As Her Son Destroys Her Devices Worth Millions Of Naira (Photo)

‘My Life Is Getting Too Expensive’ – Tonto Dikeh Says After Her Son Damaged Her 2 Mac Laptops, 4 iPhones & 2 Smart TVs

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh expresses frustration as her son, King, destroys smartphones devices worth millions of naira.

According to the mother of one who is currently in the middle of drama with ex-lover and ex-friend, her son broke the screen of her Samsung Zfold estimated to be worth N600K, and another tablet worth hundreds of thousands.

“

Guess who did it?

In this kinda economy

I feel like squeezing all of him until his blood gonno dry..#jokes but hmmmm

Going down history.

-2Mac laptop

-1Samsung zfold

-4Iphones

-2smarttvs

MY LIFE IS GETTING TOO EXPENSIVE,” she wrote while sharing a video of the devices.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUN9fihoo2G/?utm_medium=copy_link

