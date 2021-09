Shared with Caption …

MY STRENGTH IS NOT MEASURED BY THE IMPACT THAT ALL MY HARDSHIPS IN LIFE HAVE HAD ON ME; BUT MY STRENGTH IS MEASURED BY THE EXTENT OF MY REFUSAL TO ALLOW THESE HARDSHIPS TO DICTATE ME OR WHO I BECOME….

YOUR GROWTH TO LEADERSHIP WILL BE TESTED IN YOUR TIME OF CRISIS, YOUR RESPONSE TO THE PAIN MAKES OR BREAKS YOU..

At the end of the day ONLY YOU CAN DECIDE THAT FATE..



Source; https://www.instagram.com/p/CT43EoxJYt9/

Shared By: ILLIKANNU DONALD CHUKWUMA

cc; lalasticlala

