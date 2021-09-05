Tonto Dikeh Reacts As Ex-Lover, Kpokpogri Accuses Her Of Cheating

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted to cheating allegations leveled against her by Prince Kpokpogri, her ex-lover.

Recall that Kpokpogri had on Sunday claimed that the actress cheated in their relationship.

He alleged that their relationship, which lasted for three months, was a living hell and accused her of sleeping with someone else in Lagos State.

He alleged that she begged for a second chance when she was caught.

Tonto in reaction said what the enemy planned for her is blocked by the Almighty.

“Friends who can sit down and entertain you gossip are an enemy in disguise. Run, run, run. I don’t care who you are, you have a problem with my friend, I am the last person you want to come explain nonsense to. That is gossip,” she wrote.

“Somebody needs to know that what the enemy planned for you is completely blocked. Forever blocked by the enemy.

“Not a little BLOCKED SIS. COMPLETELY BLOCKED. Sister/Brother IF YOU KNEW WHO YOU ARE YOU WILL WIPE THOSE TEARS AND WALK WITH YOUR HEAD HIGH.”

