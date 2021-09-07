Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Leaked Calls Of Her Begging Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh has reacted to an audio recording leaked today of her begging her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri not to leave her after he accused her of cheating. The two later got back together.

According to Tonto, the audio is old and she was the one who eventually called off their relationship.

Her post reads ;

My Dearest Fans, The illegally Recorded and leaked Voice recording of a private conversation by prince kpokpogri making rounds was in the past and has absolutely nothing to do with the recent. I appreciate your Sincere concern, I am doing perfectly ok and in One piece! Be rest assured that every BLACKMAILER will be brought to JUSTICE, it’s the Law and I am at peace knowing the Law will take its course.. Like I always say, “THE ONLY VALID CONVERSATION IS CONGRATULATIONS, because JESUS SAVED ME.

Thanks for all your Concern and love. it

She also wrote

Love you all boo boos.

I am in a happy place,

It’s liberating when you see God Rescue you from what Could have been worse..

It’s Love and Light from this End .

Now let get back to Life�



https://www.instagram.com/p/CTh-Dpzoxyu/

