Tonto Dikeh Releases Her Chats With Kpokpogri (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh Shares Her Chats With Kpokpogri To Refute The Claim That She Leaked The Audio Which Has Her Voice Begging Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared the chats she had with her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri to refute the claim that he ‘Kpokpogri’, ended the relation and that Tonto was the one who leaked the voice note.

The chats which was shared on her IG was accompanied with a post which reads:

‘I am a very truthful person.

I have not a bone of lie in me..

I tried so hard to ignore all these

You can’t ridicule me with the story that you broke off this relationship and then I leaked a voice note that would affect me too..

You can’t also use my past to Hurt me either…

.

.

A relationship ended privately, you shld have left it in peace that way…

Rather you went ahead with your blackmail threats and actually carried your threat out..

.

You begged me to publicly come out and defend you in this and I didn’t, is that my crime??

How cld I support you with such a demeaning leaked Voice note!!!

.

.

So far you have been the salty one and I have folded my hands to watch…

.

I would love to respect you

But you would need to give me the opportunity to do so.

Respect is earned!!

#THIS WILL BE MY LAST PUBLIC STATEMENT ON THIS.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUKxXksIWuP/

