Tonto Dikeh Remembers Her Dead Mother Following Breakup Brawl

Tonto Dikeh has remembered her mother’s death amidst breakup brawl with her estranged lover, Kpokpogri.

The actress has taken to social media to mark the 32nd anniversary of her mum’s death.

Mounting all the courage she could pull together, she took to her varied Instagram page to remember her mother.

Tonto Dikeh wrote ‘Celebration of Life. 32years Gone. We’ve hurt, we’ve healed, now it’s time to celebrate what beautiful life you may have lived. I hope you keep on resting in Peace Mama. Love Always, Your Little Girl.’

It’s quite sad to witness Tonto Dikeh going through all this emotional stress when we thought she had found joy in Prince Kpokpogri.

But unfortunately, that joy was in a flash – Tonto Dikeh and Kpokpogri’s romantic relationship has ended in tears!

Currently, they’re fighting dirty as if there was no love between them in the first place.

