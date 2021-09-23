Tonto Dikeh Sends Message To NDLEA And Those Who Intend To Sue Her (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh sent a public message via her Instagram handle to those who intend to sue her, after her ex Prince Kpokpogri, filed a lawsuit against the actress and the DSS and demanded N10 billion In damages, IgbereTV reports.

Tonto in a new post wrote:

“My lawyer aren’t hidden, if you need to sue me pls address it to them.. we will receive it… Thanks and have a blessed day.”



She also wrote the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) that she is ready to answer to any report made against her on drugs.

She wrote;

“Dear@ndlea, if you have any report of me on drugs. I would gladly show up. I will be glad if you oblige us the honour to record the whole process. Thanks and God bless you!!!”



This comes after she accused Kpokpogri of being a blackmailer who holds on to the sex tape of married women, including that of dancer Janemena.

