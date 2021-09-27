Tonto Dikeh Signed As Agrichainx Brand Ambassador (Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Al5PZI8KxWE

SIGNED AND SEALED..
JUICYDEAL��
#AMBASSADOR #AGRICHAINX

Agrichainx @agrichainx Innovative Technologies Limited is building the greatest revolution in the Agricultural industry in Africa by synergizing blockchain technology with Agriculture, it’s an opportunity to be part of this great project. Brace up and let’s move with the project. It’s official, AGRICHAINX INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUVLyvQohlU/?utm_medium=copy_link

