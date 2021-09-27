Top 6: Pere & Angel Set To Return To The BBNaija House As They Join The Finale

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Biggie has decided to give Angel and Pere a chance to play in the Finale because they played the game excellently.

He has asked them to pack their bags and get ready to return to the House.

They will now have top 6.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: