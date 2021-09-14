Top Ten Hottest New Artistes In 2021 By Iamsynord (Pictures)

We take at look at the top ten hottest new artistes currently rocking the airwaves and winning the hearts of music lovers and critics in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

1) AV (Big Thug Boys) – Adindu Victor popularly known as AV is an Afropop singer and song writer from Nigeria. The talented act came into the Nigerian scene with the release of “temperature” in 2018 and released follow up singles like “blow” and “hustle” in 2019. In June 2021, AV had a major breakthrough when he released the single “Big Thug Boys”, an Afrobeats song produced by Kulboy with an accompanying video directed by Boydirector. The song has amassed massive airplays across the country with over 300k streams across all platforms and over a million youtube views within two months. AV is definitely an act to watch out for in 2021 and beyond.

2) Lojay (Monalisa) – Lekan Onifeso Jnr aka Lojay is one of the hottest new artistes with amazing songs that achieved mainstream recognition in the Nigerian music industry this year 2021. Lojay first gained recognition when he featured on Sarz single titled “Tonongo” in 2021. He then went ahead to release a joint EP with Sarz titled Love and Attention (LV n ATTN). The EP album was met with critical acclaim with many hailing Lojay voice, delivery, lyrics and melody which blended well with the amazing production from Sarz. One of the most popular joints from the EP is “Monalisa” and “LV n ATTN” featuring Grammy award winning artiste, Wizkid. The songs are enjoying massive love on the streets and radio. Critics have stated that Lojay is sure getting a nomination for rookie of the year at this year Headies award.

3) Ajinomoix Beats (Focus) – Ajinomoix beat produced the viral instrumental beat titled “Focus” and the track is perhaps the most viral and one of the most successful singles of 2021 so far. The Beat of the song was produced by Ajinomoix beats and the dance was popularized by hagmandc and abatiade on the social media platform – Instagram. The song has achieved critical success and entered the top 100 trends on TikTok as well as getting endorsements from stars like Micheal Blackson, Davido, Pogba, Burna Boy and many more.

4) Ria Sean (Money Bag) – Gloria Asene Enebi aka Ria Sean is a Nigerian songwriter and recording artiste signed unto Former Burna Boy Record Label, Aristokrat Records. The artiste is renowned for her distinct vocals and delivery. She featured on a track off Moelogo’s Ep titled “Who Talk” and has released songs like All I Need, Lemonade and the recent single “Money Bag” which is currently enjoying massive airplay across the country.

5) Ayra Star (Bloody Samaritan) – Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe known professionally as Ayra Starr, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and model. She was signed to Mavins Records by Don Jazzy after she uploaded a video of herself on Instagram singing an original song titled “Damages”. She released her debut EP “Ayra Star” on January 22nd to critical reception. The EP had hits like “Away” , “Sare” and “DITR”. She released her debut album “19 and Dangerous” on the 2nd of August, 2021 and the project is currently enjoying massive airplay across the country. The single “Bloody Samaritan” of the album is receiving massive love across the country and is on its way to become a monster hit.

6) Ruger (Bounce) – Micheal Adebayo popularly known as Ruger is an Afro rave artiste signed unto Jonzing records owned by Dprince and Mavins records by Don jazzy . Ruger made his debut on the 20th of January, 2021, on the label’s single ‘One shirt” featuring D’Prince and Rema. After the release of One Shirt, Ruger released his first music project ‘Pandemic’, a six-track EP, and the record ‘Bounce’ off the EP Remains a hit record that stayed at the top in various Nigerian music charts at the time of release and was among the Top 100 songs in Apple Music Nigeria and other African countries like Uganda for weeks. . His other singles like “ Abu Dhabi” and “bow“are also enjoying massive love.

7) DaiVerse (Cocaine) – Akandu Ifeanyi aka Daiverse is a recording artiste born in Lagos. He dropped his first single titled control in 2019 . His recent 2021 single “ Cocaine” is gaining massive acceptance everywhere . The song went viral on social media platforms in 2021 and has amassed over 500 thousand streams across all platforms.

8 ) Layon (Again) – Folusho Ayokunle popularly known as a Layon is an Afrobeats artiste and songwriter . He is signed to Mic nation and released his debut official single “ Joro “ fr ELHI in 2020. His biggest hit however remains the KDream produced “ Again “ which has gathered over 50 thousand streams on all platforms and is enjoying massive airplay across the country.

9) Mizzle (Angelica) – Temitayo Anifowoshe aka mizzle is a Nigerian Afrobeats musician and songwriter . He became popular in 2020 when he dropped imitation videos of some top Nigerian musicians on Tiktok and twitter . The budding star imitated the music styles of artistes like davido , Burna boy , Wizkid , Wande Coal , Oxlade among others . The videos gained massive acceptance and saw mizzle amass a sizable amount of fans . He quickly followed up with the well received “ in the dark “ Ep featuring Wande coal, Sarz , Niniola , and Oxlade .with stand out tracks like Angelina Ft Wande Coal. The Ep has achieved critical success.

10) Hypeman Bobby banks (Shedibalala) – DjBalsit and Hypeman Bobby banks released one of 2021 ‘s biggest club hit titled Shebi balala. The song and slang went viral on social media platforms and evolved into the popular shedibalala challenge that ruled the social media platforms in 2021 .The track has amassed over 300k streams across all platforms .



https://naijatastic.com/discover/Top-Ten-Hottest-New-Artistes-In-2021-/55

Written by Iamsynord . An entertainment lawyer and writer . Email- olaoluwaidowu700@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...