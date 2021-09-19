Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea 0 – 0 – (Live)

his London derby sees two clubs meet having come from different trajectories. Chelsea are flying. They’re joint top of the league, are buoyed by a win in the opening round of the Champions League and in Romelu Lukaku have one of the in-form strikers in world football.

Tottenham are riding a contrasting wave. Since their victory over Manchester City in their first league match of the season, new boss Nuno Espirito Santo has seen his side limp to 1-0 wins over Wolves and Watford, get battered 3-0 by Crystal Palace and escape with a 2-2 draw against Rennes in the Europa Conference League. Further hampering the manager’s mood are injuries to Luca Moura and Steven Bergwijn, as well as the relatively sub par performances of Harry Kane.

All that would suggest a straight forward Chelsea win. But this is a London derby, and Tottenham proved against the champions that they’re capable of an upset.

