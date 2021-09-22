Toyin Abraham Reacts To Alleged Beef Between Her And Funke Akindele (Video)

Update from Newspremises

Veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has broken her silence over alleged alleged beef between her and Funke Akindele, Newspremises reports.

Newspremises recall that few weeks back, a movie reviewer allegedly left a negative review about Toyin’s new movie, The Ghost And The Tout Too.

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo who starred in the movie, had previously accused Funke of paying the reviewer to write the negative review.

She noted that Funke is always finding ways to discredit her colleagues.

This sparked speculation amongst people who believed, there’s beef between Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele.

However, Toyin quashed the rumours during an interview.

According to her, Funke Akindele is one of the few people in the Nigerian movie industry that she looks up to and respects. She added that she kneels down to greet her whenever they meet in public.

In her words:

“She is my senior colleague and she is someone I respect a lot; so, I do not know what people are talking about, trust me. She is one of the few people I look up to. Sometimes, people do not understand that we are colleagues and not family. So, you cannot be talking to all your colleagues. We talk, we follow each other.

“If I see her, I will kneel down and say, ‘Aunty Funke se wa okay?’. A lot of people do not understand that we are working in the same space; we do not have to be close friends. When we see ourselves we greet each other. Forget social media, trust me.”

