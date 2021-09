Toyota Yaris Somersaults As Couple Having Sex Inside Knocks The Handbrake (Photo)

PASSION WAGON Couple having sex in Yaris rescued as car rolls down hill & flips after they knock handbrake

A RANDY couple had to be rescued by cops after flipping their car while they got revved up together.

The amorous pair were in the throes of passion in their tiny Toyota Yaris when they knocked the handbrake.

They ended up rolling down a hill and were left in the steamed-up motor after it flipped on its side.

Derbyshire Police shared pictures of the couple’s antics on Twitter after rescuing them.

One shows the car on its side down a secluded country road hidden away from prying eyes.

The force tweeted: “At an undisclosed location in Derbyshire the couple occupying this Yaris had parked up and were strengthening their relationship.

“Whilst doing so the handbrake has become disengaged and it rolled down a hill before flipping on its side.

“No injuries. #DriveToArrive”.

The bonking couple have now been mocked on social media with users quick to make jokes.

One said: “Please practice safe sex and leave handbrake on.”

Another wrote: “Whoever came up with that one ‘strengthening their relationship’ brilliant!”

While one person said: “When I said let’s try a different position, this isn’t what I meant.”



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.the-sun.com/news/3716058/couple-sex-car-derbyshire-yaris/amp/

Pic: A car was left on its side after a randy couple flipped it while romping

