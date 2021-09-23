Trailer Carrying Diesel Sinks In Owerri As A Newly Constructed Road Collapses (Video)

A trailer carrying diesel has reportedly sank when a newly constructed road suddenly collapsed, in Oweri, Newspremises reports.

Newspremises gathered that incident occurred at the Onitsha-Owerri federal highway and caused heavy traffic, resulting in people getting down to trek to their destinations.

Commuters are heard saying that the sinkhole appeared from nowhere just as the trailer was passing.

As the trailer sank, its content spilled onto the road.

